CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 567.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,344,000 after buying an additional 430,878 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.99, for a total transaction of $134,596.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,387,952.46. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,296. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,243 shares of company stock worth $1,045,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $462.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.14.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $474.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $503.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 57.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

