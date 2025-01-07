CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 270 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,277,127,000 after buying an additional 149,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,234,000 after purchasing an additional 135,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,849,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $250.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.89. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.50.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
