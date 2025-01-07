CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 6,401 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BTI stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
British American Tobacco Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
