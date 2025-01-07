CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 106,677 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 106,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 944,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 124,528 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Trading Up 0.2 %

DBX stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,602.60. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,458,647.92. The trade was a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 792,152 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,897 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.