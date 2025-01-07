CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,640 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after acquiring an additional 219,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,773.88. This trade represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.