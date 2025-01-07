CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $24,283,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $256.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.00 and its 200 day moving average is $252.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $167.11 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

