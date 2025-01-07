CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,578,014 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

