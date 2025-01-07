CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

