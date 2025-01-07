CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 20.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 540,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 465,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masco by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Masco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Masco Stock Up 1.3 %

Masco stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.