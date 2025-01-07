CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $472.94 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In related news, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,198.60. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

