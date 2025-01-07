CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $908,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in BorgWarner by 236.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 290,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 64,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 127,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

