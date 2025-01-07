CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KKR opened at $150.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $163.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.