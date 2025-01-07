CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,744 shares of company stock valued at $18,990,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.83 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.