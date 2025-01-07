CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,731 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $79.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

