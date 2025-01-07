CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.