CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $203.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.