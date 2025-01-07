CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,569.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,209,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,188,171 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 90,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,035,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 32,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

