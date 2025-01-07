CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Raymond James downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.