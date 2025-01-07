CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,572 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $185.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.29. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $143.98 and a one year high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

