CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,871 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $243.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.66 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.