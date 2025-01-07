CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 251 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

