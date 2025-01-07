CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $199.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

