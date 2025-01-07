CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 184.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $137.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

