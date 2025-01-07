CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 148,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 141,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

