CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 267.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 207,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after acquiring an additional 144,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 119,861 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 106,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 325.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.84%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.