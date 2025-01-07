CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 765 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $296.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.72 and a 200 day moving average of $354.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.50 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.