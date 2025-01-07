CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 151,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

