CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.31.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

