Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 43 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

Dacotah Banks Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $372.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.40.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

