Dean Allara Sells 10,438 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 10,438 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $86,531.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,093.74. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Dean Allara sold 10,877 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $90,387.87.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BRDG opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,509,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 1,120,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,370,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 74,779 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

