Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 68,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 108,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Wicheeda Project consisting of 6 claims covering an area of 8,301 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

