Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Should You Sell?

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 68,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 108,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Wicheeda Project consisting of 6 claims covering an area of 8,301 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.