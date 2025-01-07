Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 170,984 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $95,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,390.40. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,920 shares of company stock valued at $15,426,444 in the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

