DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $1.85. DHI Group shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 184,625 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

