Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DEO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $154.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.44.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

