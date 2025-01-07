DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.08. 24,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

DiamondHead Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

