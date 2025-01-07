Doliver Advisors LP Has $75,000 Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 264.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSE WOLF opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $939.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOLF. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,332.96. The trade was a 75.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas H. Werner acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $244,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $708,824.97. This represents a 52.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

