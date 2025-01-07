Doliver Advisors LP Sells 245 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

