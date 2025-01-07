Doliver Advisors LP Takes $262,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,977,000. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

