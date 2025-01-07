Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $946,400.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.79 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 5,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 268,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $14,288,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Donaldson by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 370,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,554.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

