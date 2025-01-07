Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $946,400.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Donaldson Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.79 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 5,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 268,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $14,288,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Donaldson by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 370,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,554.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 137,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
