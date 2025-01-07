Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Bank of America

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCS. Mizuho initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DOCS stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Doximity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.