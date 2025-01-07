Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO Andrew Houston Sells 500,323 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 500,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $14,834,576.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,106,646.90. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Houston sold 137,499 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $4,131,844.95.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Andrew Houston sold 132,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $3,711,840.00.
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2,479.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 133.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
