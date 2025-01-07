Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Holdings Boosted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,990,000. RDST Capital LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 540,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 140.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,488,050. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

DCO stock opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $938.47 million, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.42. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

