DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get DURECT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DURECT

DURECT Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DURECT stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,670 shares during the quarter. DURECT accounts for 2.7% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc. owned 3.45% of DURECT worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.