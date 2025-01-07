E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.35 and traded as low as $11.73. E.On shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

E.On Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

