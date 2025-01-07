Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and traded as high as $36.25. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 298 shares changing hands.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.41 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.90%.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Eagle Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management.

