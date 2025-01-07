Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Insider Economic Investment Trust Limited Purchases 300 Shares

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Economic Investment Trust Limited acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$164.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00.

Economic Investment Trust Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Economic Investment Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Economic Investment Trust Limited bought 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$161.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,280.00.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE EVT opened at C$167.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.90. The company has a market cap of C$939.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12 month low of C$134.00 and a 12 month high of C$177.71.

Economic Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

(Get Free Report)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Economic Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Economic Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.