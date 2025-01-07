EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU) Insider Jonathan Pager Acquires 117,250 Shares of Stock

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Pager bought 117,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,787.00 ($6,741.88).
Jonathan Pager also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Jonathan Pager purchased 848,236 shares of EDU stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$60,224.76 ($37,640.47).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
EDU Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides tertiary education services in Australia. The company offers vocational education and training services, including accredited certificate and diploma level courses in health and community services to international students. It also provides higher education services in the areas of creative therapies, counselling and psychotherapy, and early childhood education for domestic and international students.
