Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 280,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 493,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 49,704 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,584,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

