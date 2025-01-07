Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton Sells 6,875 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,958.35. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5,247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 312,238 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

