Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and traded as low as $86.85. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $87.07, with a volume of 11,404,970 shares trading hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 363.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

